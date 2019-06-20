|
Whippany - Albert P. Vnencak, 99, of Whippany, NJ, passed peacefully on June 18, 2019. Born and raised in Boonton, NJ, Albert has lived in Whippany for 76 years. Albert served proudly in the Marines during WWII, he was a retired Supervisor for Picatinny Arsenal in Dover, and a Special Police Officer for Hanover Township for many years. Albert is pre-deceased by his wife of 58 years, Helen Vnencak, (nee Pela). He is survived by three children, Helen Matthews, Al Jr. and Robert, 11 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren and 5 great-great grandchildren and his sister Margeurite DiFiore. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 10 at Our Lady of Mercy Chapel, Whippany. Interment Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Visiting hours, Friday, 2-4 & 7-9 pm at the Bradley Braviak Funeral Home, 49 Whippany Rd. Whippany, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations in Albert's name may be made to: Vitas Hospice. For further information, or to send the family a condolence, please visit, www.bradleyfuneralhomes.com
Published in Daily Record on June 20, 2019