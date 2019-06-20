Services
Bradley-Braviak Funeral Home
49 Whippany Rd
Whippany, NJ 07981
(973) 887-2186
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Bradley-Braviak Funeral Home
49 Whippany Rd
Whippany, NJ 07981
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Bradley-Braviak Funeral Home
49 Whippany Rd
Whippany, NJ 07981
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Mercy Chapel
Whippany, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Albert Vnencak
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Albert P. Vnencak

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Albert P. Vnencak Obituary
Albert P. Vnencak

Whippany - Albert P. Vnencak, 99, of Whippany, NJ, passed peacefully on June 18, 2019. Born and raised in Boonton, NJ, Albert has lived in Whippany for 76 years. Albert served proudly in the Marines during WWII, he was a retired Supervisor for Picatinny Arsenal in Dover, and a Special Police Officer for Hanover Township for many years. Albert is pre-deceased by his wife of 58 years, Helen Vnencak, (nee Pela). He is survived by three children, Helen Matthews, Al Jr. and Robert, 11 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren and 5 great-great grandchildren and his sister Margeurite DiFiore. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 10 at Our Lady of Mercy Chapel, Whippany. Interment Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Visiting hours, Friday, 2-4 & 7-9 pm at the Bradley Braviak Funeral Home, 49 Whippany Rd. Whippany, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations in Albert's name may be made to: Vitas Hospice. For further information, or to send the family a condolence, please visit, www.bradleyfuneralhomes.com
Published in Daily Record on June 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now