|
|
ALBERT SIMMONS, SR.
Moris Township - Albert "Ace" Simmons Sr. passed away on January 30th after a long illness. He was 88 years old. Al was the son of Frank and Arnet (Middleton) Simmons and predeceased by siblings George, Robert, Maggie Lee, Geneva and Frances.
Al was born and raised in Morristown NJ. He was a standout athlete at Morristown High School and a part of the 1948 state championship football team. He graduated from Colgate University, returning to Morristown High as a science teacher, football and track coach and eventually a guidance counselor.
Al is predeceased by his beloved spouse, Bette Ann, and survived by their children Al Jr. (Melinda), Bette (Tyrone), Hollie (James), Terry, Dean (Colleen) and Wendi; 13 grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, as well as godchildren, nieces, nephews and former students.
Keeping with Al's wishes, there will be no formal funeral services. In lieu of mourning, consider donating your time, wisdom or resources to the youth in your community or supporting St. Jude Children's Hospital, Habitat for Humanity, Make A Wish Foundation, American Cancer Society, The Wounded Warrior Project, Planned Parenthood or the March of Dimes.
While the family is incredibly touched by the outpouring of condolences, they ask that you respect their privacy during this difficult period. Condolences are welcomed to be expressed online at www.rowelanterman.com
Published in Daily Record from Feb. 2 to Feb. 3, 2020