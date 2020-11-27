1/
Alberta A. Merolle
Alberta A. Merolle

Wharton - 71, mother, grandmother, died Wednesday November 25, 2020 at Regency Grande in Dover, NJ.

Born in New Jersey on March 28, 1949. She worked retail and retired from TJMaxx in 2016.

She was married to Arthur L. Merolle on April 20, 1968. They were married for 39 years before his passing in 2007.

Survivors include a son, Arthur L., Jr. and his wife Carmen; a son, Dean and his wife Jennifer; and sons Owen and Benjamin.

Eleven grandchildren, Amanda, Megan, Rebekkah, Shannyn, Owen Jr., Hazel, Anthony, Joseph, Zachary, Nathan, and Ryan.

Also survived by her sister Clara Heady.

Visitation will be held 4-7pm on Monday, November 30, 2020 at the Bermingham Funeral Home, 216 S. Main St., Wharton.

A funeral service will be held 10am at the funeral home on Tuesday, December 1, 2020. Interment will follow at Locust Hill Cemetery, Dover. Offer condolences at www.BerminghamFH.com




Published in Daily Record from Nov. 27 to Nov. 28, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Bermingham Funeral Home - Wharton
216 South Main Street
Wharton, NJ 07885
(973) 366-0520
