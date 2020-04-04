|
|
Alberta Jean Moore Baker
Our worldly loss is Heaven's gain… Heaven has been graced with the presence of our beloved mom, grandma and great-grandma, Alberta Jean Moore Baker.
Alberta left us on Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at 9:35pm and was reunited with her daughter, Gail Ellen and her husband of 71 years, Russell, and many other loved ones that have passed before her. We find great comfort knowing that they were all with her, welcoming her to join them on this next chapter on her soul's journey.
Alberta was not only an amazing mother and matriarch to our family, but a much admired presence in her community. She was awarded the Montville Twp Chamber or Commerce Siler Service Award due to her tremendous commitment to serving others as a volunteer: She was a beloved Girl Scout leader for over 35 years and shared her love of adventure, fun and learning with so many young women. Alberta was also a founding member of the Montville Women's Club and served as their president for 3 terms, enjoying the many friendships and good times she had there.
Alberta was a member of St. Andrew's Episcopal Church in Lincoln Park for most of her life, served as a worship leader, an usher, on the vestry, taught Sunday School for over 40 years and worked in their thrift shop.
She has left behind, but lives forever within her children, her son Russell Steven Baker, her daughters, Sharon Jean Baker Zetterstrom and Gwen Eileen Baker Frio, her grandchildren Amanda Polk, Brooke Mayer, Russell Baker Jr, Kevin Zetterstrom, Cara Vega, Zachary Frio, Christina Frio, Justin Frio, Hunter Frio, Samara Baker, and her great-grandchildren, Jordan Simeon, Gemma Campanelli, Vito Campanelli and Evelyn Zetterstom.
We are all so eternally grateful for the abundance of beautiful memories we have of our beloved Alberta … "Gone from our home, but not from our hearts". A Memorial Service will be held at a later date at Good Shepherd Episcopal Church In Lincoln Park. Arrangements by Keri Memorial Funeral Home, Lincoln Park, NJ. Please visit www.kerimemorial.com to leave condolences.
Published in Daily Record from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020