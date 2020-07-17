1/
Alberta M. Lattig
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Alberta's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Alberta M. Lattig

Porter, TX - Alberta Marion Lattig died on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at Conroe Regional Hospital in Conroe, TX. She was 94. Born in 1926 in Dover, she resided in Rockaway Borough for most of her life before moving to Porter, TX in 2006. Mrs. Lattig was a former member of the Rockaway Presbyterian Church in Rockaway.

She was predeceased by her husband, Floyd in 2012. She is survived by her two daughters: Deborah (Richard) Cassisi of Blairsville, GA and Faith (John) Agnes of Porter, TX; three brothers: Irving Miller of Washington Twp., Lloyd Miller of CT and Harold Miller of Roxbury; five grandchildren: Jason Cassisi, Amy McDaniel, Tammy Buhler, John and James Agnes; 14 great-grandchildren; and her great-great grandson.

Due to current health and public safety concerns, burial at Rockaway Presbyterian Cemetery was held privately. Arrangements entrusted to Whitham-Kanapaux Funeral Home, 20 Keller Ave, Rockaway. Messages of condolence may be sent to: RockawayFuneral.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Record from Jul. 17 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Whitham-Kanapaux Funeral Home Inc
20 Keller Ave
Rockaway, NJ 07866
(973) 627-0075
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Whitham-Kanapaux Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved