Alberta M. Lattig
Porter, TX - Alberta Marion Lattig died on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at Conroe Regional Hospital in Conroe, TX. She was 94. Born in 1926 in Dover, she resided in Rockaway Borough for most of her life before moving to Porter, TX in 2006. Mrs. Lattig was a former member of the Rockaway Presbyterian Church in Rockaway.
She was predeceased by her husband, Floyd in 2012. She is survived by her two daughters: Deborah (Richard) Cassisi of Blairsville, GA and Faith (John) Agnes of Porter, TX; three brothers: Irving Miller of Washington Twp., Lloyd Miller of CT and Harold Miller of Roxbury; five grandchildren: Jason Cassisi, Amy McDaniel, Tammy Buhler, John and James Agnes; 14 great-grandchildren; and her great-great grandson.
Due to current health and public safety concerns, burial at Rockaway Presbyterian Cemetery was held privately. Arrangements entrusted to Whitham-Kanapaux Funeral Home, 20 Keller Ave, Rockaway. Messages of condolence may be sent to: RockawayFuneral.com