Alexander D. Collins, Jr.
Roxbury Twp. - Alexander Douglas Collins died Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at Merry Heart Assisted Living. He was 85.
He was born in Lebanon, PA to Alexander and Cora (Decker) Collins and raised in Dover, NJ. Over the years he resided in Rockaway Borough, and was a long time resident of Fredon Township where he and his wife Barbara raised their family. He worked for Foster Wheeler Energy Corporation, Livingston, NJ, for over 35 years as a Senior Estimator. In their retirement years they moved to the Lake Lenape section of Andover, NJ. Their shared love of golf took them to New Smyrna Beach, FL. where they spent the winter months residing at Sugar Mill Country Club.
He was an avid golfer and one of his notable accomplishments was having three hole in ones in one summer. All of those holes in one were at Newton Country Club where he was a member for over 41 years.
He was predeceased by his wife, Barbara (Elko) Collins in 2007 and his daughter Beth Ann Thierwechter in 1991.
He is survived by his son Michael and wife Geraldine Collins; daughter Karen and husband Dennis Conklin; son-in-law Frank and wife Denise Thierwechter; his sister Anita Ely: his brother James and wife Patricia Collins. He was a brother in-law to; Rose Henrich; Mary Lou and Thomas Stopa; Jack and Cathy Elko. He was adored as "Pop Pop" by; Frank Theirwechter, Jr.; Lori and husband Jared Meloro; Hank and wife Jaclyn Conklin; Douglas and wife Amy Conklin; Michael, Christine and Alexander Collins plus two bonus grandchildren Jenna and Kaitlyn Zeringo. He also had 4 great grandchildren. He had many nieces and nephews that he loved. In his later years he also enjoyed his time spent with Marilyn Brent of Niantic, CT.
Funeral services will be private as he will be laid to rest at Gate of Heaven in East Hanover, NJ. Any memorial donations may be made to (Breast cancer research). Offer condolences at www.BerminghamFH.com
Published in Daily Record from Apr. 29 to May 3, 2020