Alfred E. Arena
Rockaway Twp. - Alfred E. Arena of Rockaway, NJ, passed away at his home on May 29, 2019. Al was born January 20, 1939, in Jersey City, NJ, to Anita (nee Sericati) and Alfred Vincent Arena. He received his Ed.D. from Fordham University in 1983, while serving as Principal of Haddonfield High School. He later served as Superintendent of Schools of Mainland Regional High School.
Al Arena played basketball and baseball for Holy Family in Union City while attending high school. He later returned to Holy Family as a chemistry teacher, where he coached winning basketball teams. He was inducted into the Jersey City State College Athletic Hall of Fame in 1980 for his service as coach and athletic administrator, and for his performance in basketball and baseball.
Al loved sports but was addicted to golf. He played for many years at Lake Mohawk Golf Club where he served on the Board and as president.
Al is survived by his wife, Joanne (nee Bergamo) Arena, three children Alfred, Andrea Hardwick, and Stephanie, his granddaughter Sara Hardwick, and Adele Leonardi his sister.
Remembrance and visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 19, from 4:00 to 7:00 PM at Whitham-Kanapaux Funeral Home, 20 Keller Ave, Rockaway. A funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, June 20, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Clement Pope and Martyr Church, 154 Mount Pleasant Ave., Dover, NJ.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Memorial Sloan Kettering. Condolence messages may be sent to: RockawayFuneral.com
Published in Daily Record on June 10, 2019