Alfred E. Thiele
Alfred E. Thiele, 86, passed away on Sunday, January 12, 2020, in Southern Ocean Medical Center, Manahawkin, NJ, after a heroic battle with cancer.
Relatives and friends are invited to visit at the Thiele-Reid Family Funeral Home, 585 Belgrove Drive, Kearny, NJ, on Friday, January 17 from 4 to 8 p.m. The funeral service will be held in the funeral home on Saturday morning at 11:00 a.m. Cremation will be private.
Mr. Thiele was born on July 3, 1933, on the dining room table at the family home at 247 Belgrove Drive in Kearny. He was extremely premature, weighing only two pounds. The doctor wrapped him in a blanket and said he wouldn't survive through the night. He survived the night and lived in Kearny for the next 30 years. In 1964 he moved to Succasunna, NJ, where he lived until he retired to Barnegat, NJ, in 1996.
Alfred served in the United States Army from 1954 to 1956, and studied engineering at night for several years at Newark College of Engineering.
Mr. Thiele had a long career in the aircraft instrumentation and aerospace industries, working 37 years for Gentape Corp. in Bloomfield, NJ. Prior, he worked as a draftsman and freelance patent and trademark artist for a major flooring manufacturer and other clients.
Alfred was active in the First Presbyterian Church in Succasunna as an elder and later in the Ocean Community Church in Manahawkin as an usher and administrative office volunteer. He was an avid bowler throughout his life and loved saltwater fishing.
The same strength that defined Alfred's survival as a newborn was evident every day that he battled cancer for the last five years. His faith and determination were an inspiration to all who knew and loved him.
He is survived by his daughters, Nancy Reed of Coral Springs, FL and Jennifer Busch and her husband, Roger of Glen Rock, NJ; one brother, Philip H. Thiele, of North Arlington, NJ; five grandchildren, Dustin Reed of Coconut Creek, FL, Danielle Gonzalez of West Palm Beach, FL, Amy Delgardio and her husband, Louis of Jacksonville, FL, Caroline and Meredith Busch of Glen Rock, NJ; and one great-granddaughter, Colette Gonzalez, of West Palm Beach, FL.
Alfred was predeceased by his wife, Elaine S. (nee Schweighardt) Thiele.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions to Ocean Community Church, 1492 NJ-72, Manahawkin, NJ 08050 or at oceanchurch.net.
Published in Daily Record & Asbury Park Press from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020