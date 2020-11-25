1/1
Alfred John Sippel
Alfred John Sippel

Roxbury Township - Mr. Alfred John Sippel, 93, died on November 22, 2020 at St Clare's Hospital in Dover. He was born and raised in Denville, NJ and moved to Kenvil 59 years ago. He was a retired Railroad Engineer for the Erie Lackawanna - NJ Transit Railroad for 40 years and a member of the Locomotive Engineers Union in Newark. He served in the US Navy during WWII and was at the invasion of Normandy and was a DAV and member of the Kenvil VFW. He enjoyed Hunting and Fishing.

He is survived by his wife Marilyn (Horvath) Sippel of 71 years. And by his sons Steven (and Lin) Sippel of Georgia, Alfred J Sippel Jr. Of Kenvil, and daughter Deborah Stewart of Chester NJ. He also leaves his Granddaughters; Janet Lemma and Jennifer Krentz, and 3 Great Grandchildren; Kristian Lemma, Paige Lemma, and Brayden Dietrich

Private arrangements are by the Davis & Hepplewhite Funeral Home, 96 Main Street, Succasunna, NJ 973-584-7264 (davishepplewhitefh.com)




Published in Daily Record from Nov. 25 to Nov. 27, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Davis & Hepplewhite Funeral Home
96 Main Street
Succasunna, NJ 07876
(973) 584-7264
