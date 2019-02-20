Services
First Presbyterian Church
494 RT-10
Whippany, NJ 07981
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
The First Presbyterian Church of Whippany
494 Rt 10
Whippany, NJ
Alfred Lindsey Mottram Iii Obituary
Alfred Lindsey Mottram III

- - Alfred "Chip" Mottram passed away on Wednesday, February 13, 2019 at his home. He was 63. Chip grew up in Cedar Knolls and lived in Whippany for the past 40 years. He was a member of the graduating class of 1973 at Whippany Park High School. He graduated from William Paterson University and received his MBA from Fairleigh Dickinson University. He served in the U.S. Army. Chip worked in the pharmaceutical industry for many years, most notably for Sandoz/Novartis and Medarex. He was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Whippany, where he served as an elder.

After retiring in 2014, Chip enjoyed acting, motorcycling, blacksmithing, karaoke, and spending time with his family. He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Barbara (Racz), two children: Andrew and Amanda Mottram, grandson Clifford Mottram, and sisters: Gale Johnson and Jamie Mottram.

All are invited to attend his memorial service on Saturday, February 23, at 10am at The First Presbyterian Church of Whippany, 494 Rt 10, Whippany.

If you wish to make a donation in his memory, please do so to The National Marfan Foundation, 22 Manhasset Ave, Port Washington, NY 11050, or to The First Presbyterian Church of Whippany.
Published in Daily Record on Feb. 20, 2019
