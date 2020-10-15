1/
Alfred M. Prosperi
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Alfred's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Alfred M. Prosperi

Cedar Knolls - Alfred M. Prosperi passed away Wednesday October 14, 2020 at his home. He was 76. Al was born on September 24, 1944 in Newark, NJ. He attended Fairleigh Dickinson University where he earned his BS in Economics. Alfred then went on to have a long career in the restaurant industry. He was an enthusiastic sports fan with a love of baseball, golf, chess and telling bad jokes. He will be remembered by many for his sense of humor and desire to make people laugh. He is survived by his loving wife; Lenora (nee-Mastandrea); his son: Michael; his daughter: Jennifer Papaganeres and her husband Steven; his sister: Michele Capriglione and her husband John; and his two adoring grandchildren: Rylan & Mason.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Liturgy of Christian Burial 10:00am Monday October 19, 2020 at Notre Dame of Mt. Carmel R.C. Church 75 Ridgedale Ave, Cedar Knolls. Entombment: Gate of Heaven Cemetery, East Hanover. Visitation will be on Sunday from 2:00pm - 5:00pm at the Par-Troy Funeral Home 95 Parsippany Road, Parsippany (973) 887-3235 or visit us www.partroyfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers please make donations in his memory to , St. Jude Children's Research Hospital P.O. Box 1000 Dept. 300 Memphis, TN 38148




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Record from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
18
Visitation
02:00 - 05:00 PM
Par-Troy Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
19
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Notre Dame of Mt. Carmel R.C. Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Par-Troy Funeral Home
95 Parsippany Rd.
Parsippany, NJ 07054
(973) 887-3235
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Par-Troy Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved