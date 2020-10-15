Alfred M. Prosperi
Cedar Knolls - Alfred M. Prosperi passed away Wednesday October 14, 2020 at his home. He was 76. Al was born on September 24, 1944 in Newark, NJ. He attended Fairleigh Dickinson University where he earned his BS in Economics. Alfred then went on to have a long career in the restaurant industry. He was an enthusiastic sports fan with a love of baseball, golf, chess and telling bad jokes. He will be remembered by many for his sense of humor and desire to make people laugh. He is survived by his loving wife; Lenora (nee-Mastandrea); his son: Michael; his daughter: Jennifer Papaganeres and her husband Steven; his sister: Michele Capriglione and her husband John; and his two adoring grandchildren: Rylan & Mason.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Liturgy of Christian Burial 10:00am Monday October 19, 2020 at Notre Dame of Mt. Carmel R.C. Church 75 Ridgedale Ave, Cedar Knolls. Entombment: Gate of Heaven Cemetery, East Hanover. Visitation will be on Sunday from 2:00pm - 5:00pm at the Par-Troy Funeral Home 95 Parsippany Road, Parsippany (973) 887-3235 or visit us www.partroyfuneralhome.com
. In lieu of flowers please make donations in his memory to , St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
