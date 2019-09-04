Services
Tuttle Funeral Home
272 Highway 10
Randolph, NJ 07869
(973) 366-7400
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Tuttle Funeral Home
272 Highway 10
Randolph, NJ 07869
Funeral
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Tuttle Funeral Home
272 Highway 10
Randolph, NJ 07869
Alfred Robert "Skippy" Carchietta


1930 - 2019
Alfred Robert "Skippy" Carchietta Obituary
Alfred Robert "Skippy" Carchietta

Iselin - Alfred Robert "Skippy" Carchietta passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, August 31, 2019 surrounded by his family.

Alfred was born on May 31, 1930, in West New Brighton, Staten Island, to Thomas Carchietta and Concetta Trifoglia Carchietta. Alfred was a graduate of New Dorp High School and earned his degree in Engineering from the Polytechnic Institute of Brooklyn. Alfred served in the United States Navy for seven years. Alfred worked as an Electrical/Nuclear Engineer at the U.S. Army Picatinny Arsenal for forty years, retiring in 2003. Alfred moved to Mine Hill, NJ in 1964 then Iselin, NJ in 2003 with his wife Alma Cristauro-Carchietta.

He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He was predeceased by his late wives, Anna Pollacci Carchietta, 1980, and Alma Cristauro-Carchietta, 2018, and his sons, Thomas, 1962, and John, 1982. He is survived by his daughter Christina (Steve) Rome, sons Anthony (Elizabeth) and Vincent (Danielle), grandchildren, Regina, Lia, Elizabeth, Steven, Anna Maria, Gabrielle, Thomas, and five great-granddaughters.

He was a parishioner at St Mary's, Wharton, followed by St. Cecelia R.C. Church, Iselin.

The family will receive friends on Friday, Sept. 6, from 4:00 - 8:00 p.m. with the funeral ceremony at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 7, both at Tuttle Funeral Home 272 Route 10, Randolph, NJ (www.tuttlefh.com).

In lieu of flowers, donations via a tribute gifts can be made to the Parkinson's Foundation online or by mail to 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131.
Published in Daily Record on Sept. 4, 2019
