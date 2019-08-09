|
Alice G. Casey (Grod)
- - Alice G. Casey (Grod), 93, passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 4, 2019 at United Methodist Community at Bristol Glen in Newton. She leaves behind her beloved husband, Lawrence; her loving children, Lawrence Peter and his wife Alice K. and Maryann Falduto and her husband Michael; her treasured grandchildren, Ryan and Casey Falduto; her cherished step-grandson, Ryan Kemp; her caring sister, Dolores Donnelly; her dear sister-in-law, Lily Myles; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sister Mary Grod. Memorial Service will be held on Sunday, August 11th from 1 - 5 pm with Funeral Service beginning at 4:30 pm at Norman Dean Home for Services, 16 Righter Avenue, Denville. Memorial Donations are being accepted to the Salvation Army or the by way of www.inmemof.org. Please visit www.normandean.com for complete obituary.
Published in Daily Record on Aug. 9, 2019