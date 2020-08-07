Alice M. Stevens
Netcong - Alice Marie Stevens died on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at Morristown Medical Center in Morristown. She was 74. Born in Dover to the late William and Natalie Malherb, she was a lifelong resident of Netcong.
Mrs. Stevens was a Insurance Claims Manager with at Crum & Foster Insurance in Morristown prior to retirement. She also previously worked at Morristown High School as a Home Economics teacher, NJ Power and Light and Hartford Insurance Co. She was a parishioner of St. Jude Thaddeus Church in Budd Lake.
She was predeceased by her sister, Natalie Ceddia. She is survived by her husband, Larry Stevens; her son, Bryan M. (Andrea J.) Stevens and their children: Nicholas A. and Emileigh J. Stevens; her daughter, Allison M. (Michael) Farrell and their children: Cullen I. and Michaela A. Yanosy, and Piper Lilly Farrell; her brother-in-law, Anthony Ceddia; and her niece and nephew Michelle and William Ceddia.
Visitation hours will be held on Tuesday, August 11th at 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM at Morgan Funeral Home, 31 Main Street, Netcong. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, August 12th at 10:00AM at Stanhope Union Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Mrs. Stevens name may be made to: Susan G. Komen Foundation for Breast Cancer (ww5.komen.org
). Condolences may be sent to: NetcongFuneral.com