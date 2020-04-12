Services
Rockaway - Alice Colfax Meyer died on Saturday, April 11, 2020 at Boonton Care Center in Boonton Twp.; she was 92 years old. Born in Rockaway Borough, she was a lifelong resident.

Mrs. Meyer was a production worker with Boonton Electronics in Boonton prior to retiring in 1984. She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Dover.

She was predeceased by her husband, John and her daughter, Gail O'Neel in 2015; and her brothers, Russell and Dennis Savage. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Dorothy and Walter Miller of Butler; her son and daughter-in-law, John and Joyce Meyer of Sanford, Florida; her siblings: Helen Niven and Calvin Savage; three grandchildren: Joyel, Mark and Katherine; and two great-grandchildren Jonathan and Kaelyn.

Due to the current health and safety limitations all services are private. Arrangements entrusted to Whitham-Kanapaux Funeral Home, 20 Keller Ave, Rockaway.

Messages of condolence may be sent to: RockawayFuneral.com
Published in Daily Record from Apr. 12 to Apr. 13, 2020
