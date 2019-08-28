|
|
Alison Brittain
Shrewsbury - Alison Brittain, 67, of Shrewsbury passed away peacefully with her daughter by her side on Sunday, August 11, 2019. Alison was born in Glen Ridge, New Jersey, and raised in Hackettstown. After graduating Hackettstown High School, Alison proudly served in the United States Air Force, where she met the love of her life, her husband LeeRoy Brittain. After the Air Force, Alison wore many hats, from waitressing to hair styling, to teaching ballroom dance to sales and finally retiring as a personal assistant. She had lived in Morris Plains and Boynton Beach, Florida, and then moved back to Hackettstown again, before moving to Monmouth County to be close to her daughter and beloved grandson. Alison had a passion for dancing, art, plants and music; she lived vivaciously with a sense of wonder, always learning. She was private in her personal life and for that she was cherished all the more by those whom she held close.
Alison was predeceased by her husband, LeeRoy and daughter, Shannon. She is survived by her daughter, Heather O'Scanlon and her husband, Declan; grandchildren, Colin and Elly; stepsons, Michael Brittain and his wife, Julie of Hanford, CA, Dwight Brittain and his wife, Holly of Strong City, Kansas, and LeeRoy Brittain, Jr. and his wife, Marilee of Matfield Green, Kansas; sisters, Jodi Tunis of Kingsport, TN and Cindy Opitz of West Virginia; niece, Molly; nephew, Rob; and her best friend, Debby Rice and her husband, Bill of Culpeper, VA.
A private memorial service will be held. Arrangements by Clayton & McGirr Funeral Home, Freehold Township, NJ. For those who desire, memorial contributions may be made to Love Thy Neighbor, PO Box 4096, Long Branch, NJ 07740 or http://www.lovethyneighbornj.org/. For information or condolence messages to the family, visit www.claytonfuneralhome.com
Published in Daily Record & Asbury Park Press on Aug. 28, 2019