Allan J. Rombough, Sr.
Mendham - Allan J. Rombough, Sr., 72 of Mendham, died on September 16, 2020.
Relatives and friends are invited for visitation on Saturday, September 19, 2020 from 10 am through 11:30 am in the Shook-Farmer Funeral Home, 45 Roseland Avenue, Roseland, NJ 07068, shookfarmer.com
. A Funeral Service will be offered at 11:30 am with interment to follow at Restland Memorial Park, East Hanover, NJ.
Born in Queens, NY, he grew up in Cedar Grove, NJ and then was a resident of Essex Fells & Mt. Arlington, eventually moving to Mendham, During the Vietnam War, he honorable served in the US Army. After the war, he owned and operated a variety of businesses in the construction, recycling & marine industries. He was a past member of the Essex Fells Country Club and the Lake Hopatcong Yacht Club. Allan had a passion for cars, boats, dump trucks and most of all, "BIG YELLOW" Caterpillar Construction Equipment. Above all, he was known as a kind and generous man who treasured the time spent working with his 3 sons.
He is pre-deceased by his parents, Albert and Dorothy Rombough.
Surviving is his partner, Linda L. Peteet, his beloved sons, Allan J. Rombough, Jr., Andrew J. Rombough, and Alex J. Rombough, and their mother, Marion Frazier; cherished grandchildren, Grant, Paige, Gavin, Connor, and Hunter; loving sister, Lois Deenihan, and her husband Michael Deenihan.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research
, michaeljfox.org