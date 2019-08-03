|
|
Allan James Boyle
Denville - Allan James Boyle, of Denville, passed away on July 30, 2019, at the age of 81.
Born and raised in Newark he had lived in Mt. Tabor, NJ, for 30 years.
An esteemed Army Veteran, he dedicated his life to law enforcement. After retiring from the Newark Police Department in 1988, having proudly served 25 years, he spent a decade as a distinguished leader in corporate security, shaping the careers of all in his charge, demonstrating with honor and integrity the values of security and policing and the importance of protecting and serving the public. Allan's exemplary career as a police officer rewarded him the privilege of touching and saving many lives--a privilege he cherished, and reflected on, throughout his life.
Allan J. Boyle was a loving, caring, and compassionate husband and father; his family filled his life with joy. Family, friends, and neighbors will miss him dearly. He was predeceased by his brother Stephen Boyle. Allan is survived by his beloved wife of 54 years, Geraldine Ann (DiBernardo) Boyle of Denville, and his loving children Allan, Jr., and his wife Elaine Boyle of N.C., Richard and wife Kathy Boyle of Denville, and David and his wife Elizabeth Boyle of Denville, NJ. His grandchildren Nicole, Richard, Lindsay, Casey, Christopher and Elizabeth as well as his sister in-law Ilona Boyle of Toms River, NJ also survive him.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, August 4, 2019, from 5:00-8:00PM at Norman Dean Home for Services, 16 Righter Ave., Denville, NJ 07834 www.normandean.com. A Liturgy of Christian Mass will be held on Monday at 10:00AM at St. Mary's Church in Denville.
Memorial donations can be made in his memory to the Friendship House by way of inmemof.org.
Published in Daily Record on Aug. 3, 2019