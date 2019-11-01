Services
Allene "Sue" Fitzherbert

Allene "Sue" Fitzherbert Obituary
Allene "Sue" Fitzherbert

Allene "Sue" Fitzherbert, 81, passed peacefully October 30, surrounded by her family. Formerly of Nutley, NJ, Sue lived for many years in Ledgewood, NJ and Broadkill Beach, Delaware. Always known for her sense of humor and deep love of books, she will be greatly missed. Predeceased by her adoring husband of 37 years, John Fitzherbert, Sue is survived by her five children, all of whom were her 'favorite': Edwin Allmann (and Nicolette), Kevin Allmann (and Darlene), William Allmann, Corey Allmann and Elizabeth Gable (and Brian). Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren will always remember their Beautiful Grandma's abiding love and laughter. Sue was truly one of a kind and she will never be forgotten by those who knew her. "Death leaves a heartache no one can heal, love leaves a memory no one can steal." Thank you for the memories, sweet girl…

Friends may visit at the Davis and Hepplewhite Funeral Home, 96 Main Street, Succasunna, NJ (973-584-7264) on Saturday, November 9, from 10-2pm. The service will be held at 1 pm at the Funeral Home. The interment will follow at the Succasunna Presbyterian Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her honor to St. Hubert's Animal Welfare Center, P.O. Box 159, Madison, NJ 07940.
Published in Daily Record from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2019
