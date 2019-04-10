|
|
Alma (nee Blevins) Arico
Dover - Alma (nee Blevins) Arico, 98 of Dover, passed away peacefully Monday, April 8, 2019 at Regency Grande Nursing Home, Dover.
She was born in Sunnybrook, KY Sept 6, 1920 to Sidney Forrest & Myrtle Denney Blevins, and the oldest of 6 siblings.
Alma met her husband Joe while he was stationed in Ft. Knox, KY during WWII. They married on March 18, 1944 and once Joe was discharged from the Army, they moved to Dover, NJ, Joe's hometown, where Alma raised 5 children.
In her younger years she was an avid bowler who once bowled a 200 game. Alma loved to play bingo and enjoyed taking day trips to local casinos for her hand at slots. If you were a guest in her house, you didn't leave hungry, she always would ask if she could make you something to eat. Alma was able to keep track of all relatives birthdays and made it a point to send out birthday cards to everyone every year.
She was also active with the Dover Senior Citizens & Sacred Heart Church until she became ill.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 55 years, Joseph Patrick Arico, son Paul Arico, her parents and 5 siblings (Wilma Miller. James Blevins, Fred Blevins, Loren Blevins, and Kenneth Blevins).
Alma is survived by her daughters Mary Petrock of Whiting, NJ, Denise Boehm of Naples, Fl, sons James Arico & wife Diane of Flanders, Joseph M. Arico of Glendale, Az. & daughter-in-law Maryann Arico (wife of Paul Arico) Hopatcong.
She is also survived by 11 grandchildren (Michael Petrock, James A Arico, Dana Arico, Alan Arico, Stephanie Helbling, Miranda Ashe, Thomas Boehm, David Boehm, Alex Boehm, Maggie Arico and Kimberly Arico, and 7 great grandchildren (Dylan Ashe, Mia Ashe, Jaxson Hurle, Cooper Arico, Laurel Arico, Harper Boehm and Brooklyn Boehm).
Family and friends are invited to say their farewells to Alma at Tuttle Funeral Home, Randolph (Tuttlefh.com) from 5:00PM - 8:00PM on Friday, April 12, 2019. Funeral Mass at Sacred Heart Church, Dover at 10:00AM on Saturday, April 13, 2019. Entombment at Locust Hill Mausoleum, Dover. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Alzheimer's Assocation, 400 Morris Avenue, Suite 251, Denville, NJ 07834
Published in Daily Record on Apr. 10, 2019