Alma Juliet (Covert) Williams, 98, of Rockaway Township, passed away peacefully at home on February 29, 2020 after a short illness. Alma was born on September 17, 1921 in Dover and resided most of her life in Rockaway Township. She graduated from Dover High School in 1940 where she was class vice president and a cheerleader.
Alma was a very active lifetime parishioner at St. John's Episcopal Church in Dover, where she was a pasty volunteer. In recent years she volunteered with Penny Angels Beagle Rescue and Ascension Hermitage and Sanctuary. She worked at JJ Newberry's, Reliance Picture Frame, and Swiss Knitting Mill before her children were born. Alma was an excellent seamstress and crafter and enjoyed being a homemaker.
Alma was the daughter of Irving Covert and Theodora Ledwith. She was preceded by her childhood sweetheart and loving husband of 69 years Neldon Francis Williams and her sisters Theodora (Covert) Esposito and Marie (Covert) Cleffi. She was the mother of Jane Williams Newmark (and Martin Newmark) of Mendham Township and Juliet Marie Jaremko (and Nikolas Jaremko) of Madison. She will be greatly missed by grandson Kyle W. Jaremko of Haddon Heights (and Rev. Eliza C. Jaremko) and granddaughters Adrienne Theodora Beck of Morristown (and fiancé Eric Witkowski) and Allison Jane Manfred (and Bryan Manfred) of Randolph. Great-grandchildren Abigail Jane Manfred and Brady Paul Manfred of Randolph and Susannah Rebekah Jaremko and Simon Nikolas Jaremko of Haddon Heights will also miss her.
Visitation will be held on at Tuttle Funeral Home, 272 Route 10 West, Randolph on Thursday, March 5 from 3:00 to 7:00 pm www.Tuttlefh.com . Relatives and friends are invited to attend a memorial service celebrating her life at St. John's Episcopal Church, 11 S. Bergen Street, Dover NJ on Saturday, March 14 at 9:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to St. John's Episcopal Church at the above address.
