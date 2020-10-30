Alvin S. Hansen



Alvin S. Hansen, passed peacefully in his home on October 22, 2020 after a long illness.



Born in Twin Falls, Idaho, to Earline Laverne & Edward Franklin Hansen.



An Army veteran, he ended up in NJ after his service. He was married in 1963.



Alvin, known to many as "squirrel" was a contractor by profession and resident of Lake Shawnee for over 50 years.



Predeceased by his beloved wife, Janet Hansen. He is survived by his two brothers Alan Price and Calvin Hansen; daughter, Theresa Hansen Eckel, and his two granddaughters Nicole Zirger and Shannon Eckel.



In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to The Crohn's and Colitis Foundation.









