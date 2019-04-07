|
Amelia M. Esposito
Madison - Amelia M. Esposito (nee Palma), a lifelong Madison resident, died peacefully with her family by her side on Tuesday, March 26, 2019. She was 92.
Amelia was born on February 27, 1927. She graduated from St. Vincent's School and was a lifelong parishioner of St. Vincent Martyr RC Church.
Amelia was married to her beloved husband, John Esposito, for 65 wonderful years. She loved gardening and spending time outside in the sun. Amelia was also well known for her excellent cooking. She enjoyed preparing meals for family and friends, especially during the holidays.
Caring for young children with love came naturally to Amelia and she will always be remembered for her warmth and good-hearted nature. Amelia enjoyed taking care of her close friends and relatives children for many years.
Amelia was predeceased by her father, Antonio Palma, her mother, Marie Palma (nee Tramondano), sister, Mary Jaeger, her brother, Nick Palma and niece, Sharon Bradley. She is survived by her beloved husband, John Esposito of Madison; one sister, Rose Esposito of Madison; two nieces, Nancy Artiglere and Susan Silver; two nephews, James Jaeger and Dominick Esposito; and several great nieces and nephews and great-great nieces and nephews.
In honor of Amelia, donations can be made to .
Funeral services will be held privately for the family and are under the direction of the Madison Memorial Home. Condolences to the family may be made online by visiting our website at www.madisonmemorialhome.com
Published in Daily Record on Apr. 7, 2019