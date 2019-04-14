|
Andréa Mario La Scala
Jefferson Twp. - Andréa Mario La Scala passed away suddenly at his home on Wednesday, April 10, 2019. He was 69 years of age.
Andréa was born in Palermo, Sicily and came to the USA when he was 14 years old, settling in Lodi, NJ. He moved to the Lake Hopatcong section of Jefferson Twp in 1977.
Mr. La Scala was in Sales and Service for Ideal Supply Company of Jersey City for many years, retiring in 2017.
His favorite thing to do was to spend time with his family. He enjoyed time with his daughters and his two granddaughters. They were the so precious to his heart.
Survived by his two daughters: Dana La Scala of Lake Hopatcong & Christen Napolitano and husband Thomas of Newton. Two Granddaughters: Gabriella & Violet. Mother: Francesca (nee Di Mitri). Two Sisters: Pietra & Anna Marie. Also survived by several Nieces & Nephews.
A memorial visitation will be held 6-8pm on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at the Bermingham Funeral Home, 216 S. Main St., Wharton. Interment will be private. Offer condolences at www.BerminghamFH.com
Published in Daily Record on Apr. 14, 2019