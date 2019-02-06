Services
Dangler Lewis and Carey Funeral Home
312 W. Main St
Boonton, NJ 07005
(973) 334-0842
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Dangler Lewis and Carey Funeral Home
312 W. Main St
Boonton, NJ 07005
View Map
Memorial Mass
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
11:30 AM
Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church
910 Birch Street
Boonton, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Andrew Barlak
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Andrew J. Barlak Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Andrew J. Barlak Jr. Obituary
Andrew J. Barlak, Jr.

Boonton - Andrew J. Barlak, Jr. 76, of Boonton

The kind, loving, hardworking Andrew J. Barlak, Jr. passed away on February 5, 2019, at home, under the care of his wife and hospice. Born in Morristown, Andrew was a lifelong resident of Boonton.

Right after high school, Andrew enlisted in the Air Force, where he served for 5 years. He was employed for a short time at Norda in Boonton and then worked for Jersey Central Power and Light for 45 years, where he enjoyed being a troubleshooting lineman. He was known to his co-workers as "Buster".

Memorial Visitation will be held on Friday, February 8, 2019, at the Dangler, Lewis, and Carey Funeral Home, 312 West Main Street, Boonton, NJ 07005 from 9-11 AM. This will be followed by a Memorial Mass at 11:30 AM at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, 910 Birch Street, Boonton, NJ 07005. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Andrew's name to the Boonton Kiwanis First Aid Squad, the Boonton Fire Department or the Boonton Historical Society. Letters of condolence may be posted at danglerlewisandcareyfuneralhome.com.

Andrew is survived by his beloved wife of 47 years, Katherine (Kentos) Barlak; his caring brothers Frank and John Barlak; many cherished nieces and nephews.
Published in Daily Record on Feb. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.