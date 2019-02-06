|
Andrew J. Barlak, Jr.
Boonton - Andrew J. Barlak, Jr. 76, of Boonton
The kind, loving, hardworking Andrew J. Barlak, Jr. passed away on February 5, 2019, at home, under the care of his wife and hospice. Born in Morristown, Andrew was a lifelong resident of Boonton.
Right after high school, Andrew enlisted in the Air Force, where he served for 5 years. He was employed for a short time at Norda in Boonton and then worked for Jersey Central Power and Light for 45 years, where he enjoyed being a troubleshooting lineman. He was known to his co-workers as "Buster".
Memorial Visitation will be held on Friday, February 8, 2019, at the Dangler, Lewis, and Carey Funeral Home, 312 West Main Street, Boonton, NJ 07005 from 9-11 AM. This will be followed by a Memorial Mass at 11:30 AM at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, 910 Birch Street, Boonton, NJ 07005. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Andrew's name to the Boonton Kiwanis First Aid Squad, the Boonton Fire Department or the Boonton Historical Society. Letters of condolence may be posted at danglerlewisandcareyfuneralhome.com.
Andrew is survived by his beloved wife of 47 years, Katherine (Kentos) Barlak; his caring brothers Frank and John Barlak; many cherished nieces and nephews.
Published in Daily Record on Feb. 6, 2019