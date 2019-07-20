|
|
Andrew K. Miller
Budd Lake - Andrew K. Miller, 58, of Budd Lake, NJ passed away suddenly on Wednesday, July 17, 2019. Andrew was born in Washington D.C. on October 3, 1960. He lived in Budd Lake for the past 11 years, previously lived in Tennessee, and grew up in Maryland. Andrew received his undergraduate degree in Economics from the University of Chicago and his MBA from The Fuqua School of Business at Duke University. He was President of Milluk, Inc., a management consulting services firm.
Andrew was a loving husband and dedicated father. Andrew worked internationally and well as in the US during his long career. Andrew loved helping people and volunteered significant time. He was a member and served in various capacities at the Knights of Columbus, and the family received the "Family of the Year" award earlier this year. In his younger years, Andrew earned the rank of Eagle Scout and has always enjoyed camping and the outdoors.
Andrew is survived by his wife of 12 years, Mei Hong Yan; his children: Bill, Jim, Elizabeth, and Olivia; his mother, Rosemary Miller; his brothers, Dennis and wife Patricia, Christopher and wife ZhouLi, and Blaise and wife Dina, and many loving nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his father, Martin Kenneth Miller and his oldest brother, Patrick Miller.
A Celebration of Andrew's Life will include a visitation on Sunday, July 21, 2019 from 2pm to 6pm at the William J. Leber Funeral Home, 15 Furnace Road (Corner of Rt. 206), Chester, NJ. A memorial funeral mass will take place on Saturday, July 27 at 10:30am at St. Jude Parish, 17 Mount Olive Road, Budd Lake, NJ.
Flowers are accepted or in lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to either , or to the Knights of Columbus Scholarship Fund (checks payable to "Knights of Columbus 6100" and "Scholarship Fund" in the memo line mailed to "KOC, PO Box 204, Budd Lake, NJ 07828").
For online information and condolences visit www.leberfuneralhome.com
Published in Daily Record on July 20, 2019