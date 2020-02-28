Services
Andrew Stec

Andrew Stec Obituary
Andrew Stec

Andrew Stec, age 101, passed away on Saturday, February 22, 2020, at Good Samaritan Society of Fairfield Glade, TN. A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at 10 am at King of Kings Lutheran Church, 145 Rt 46 West, Mountain Lakes, NJ. Entombment with military honors to follow at Locust Hill Cemetery, Dover. Visitation will be held on Friday, March 6th from 3 to 7 pm at the Norman Dean Home For Services, 16 Righter Ave., Denville. Donations in his name may be made to the good work of King of Kings Lutheran Church or the Good Samaritan Society, 100 Samaritan Way, Fairfield Glade, TN 38558. For complete obituary, please go to www.normandean.com
Published in Daily Record from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020
