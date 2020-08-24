Angela F. Burbridge
Mine Hill - Angela F. Burbridge passed on Monday, August 17, 2020 at her home. She was 92. Born in Netcong, she was a resident of Mine Hill for many years and was employed as an operator for N.J. Bell in Mountain Lakes until her retirement.
She is survived by her son William Burbridge and his wife Bonnie, son Robert Burbridge, daughter Elizabeth Burbridge of New York, daughter MaryJane Armstrong and her husband Michael of Ocala, FL, son Francis Burbridge Jr., son John Burbridge, brother Anthony Ceddia, sister Susan Cautero and her husband Frank, as well as many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband Francis Sr. in 2005.
Services were entrusted to Morgan Funeral Home, 31 Main Street, Netcong. A funeral Mass was previously celebrated at St. Mary's Church and interment was at St. Mary's Cemetery in Dover. Condolences may be sent to: NetcongFuneral.com