1/
Angela F. Burbridge
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Angela's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Angela F. Burbridge

Mine Hill - Angela F. Burbridge passed on Monday, August 17, 2020 at her home. She was 92. Born in Netcong, she was a resident of Mine Hill for many years and was employed as an operator for N.J. Bell in Mountain Lakes until her retirement.

She is survived by her son William Burbridge and his wife Bonnie, son Robert Burbridge, daughter Elizabeth Burbridge of New York, daughter MaryJane Armstrong and her husband Michael of Ocala, FL, son Francis Burbridge Jr., son John Burbridge, brother Anthony Ceddia, sister Susan Cautero and her husband Frank, as well as many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband Francis Sr. in 2005.

Services were entrusted to Morgan Funeral Home, 31 Main Street, Netcong. A funeral Mass was previously celebrated at St. Mary's Church and interment was at St. Mary's Cemetery in Dover. Condolences may be sent to: NetcongFuneral.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Record from Aug. 24 to Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Morgan Funeral Home
31 Main Street
Netcong, NJ 07857
(973) 347-0165
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Morgan Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved