1/
Angelene Veronica "Chilli" Lasalandra
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Angelene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Angelene Veronica "Chilli" Lasalandra

Boonton - Angelene Veronica "Chilli" Lasalandra, 90, of Boonton, passed away on November 29, 2020 at Boonton Care Center in Boonton Township. Angelene was born and raised in Rockaway prior to settling in Boonton.

Angelene was employed by Aircraft Radio in Boonton as a wiring technician. She was a great advocate for the Boonton Bears semi-pro football team, but her greatest devotion was taking care of her family.

Visitation will be held on Friday, December 4, 2020 from 3-6 PM at the Dangler Lewis and Carey Funeral Home, 312 West Main Street, Boonton, NJ. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at 10:30 AM at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, 910 Birch Street, Boonton, NJ 07005. Interment will follow immediately at St. Mary's Cemetery, Wootton St., Boonton, NJ 07005.

Angelene is survived by her beloved husband of 68 years John A Lasalandra; her loving children Linda Makowski and John Lasalandra (Elaine); her cherished grandchild Edward Makowski (Marina) and great grandchildren Izabella and Francesca Makowski.

Letters of condolence may be posted at danglerlewisandcareyfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in Angelene's name to the Boonton Kiwanis First Aid Squad, PO Box 16, Boonton, NJ 07005.

During the COVID 19 pandemic, all persons entering the Funeral Home and Church will be required to wear a face mask or face covering throughout their stay. Likewise, all social distancing rules must be adhered to. Gathering in groups should not happen. A continued flow throughout the facility will aid in keeping us all safe, with everyone having an opportunity to pay their respects.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Record from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dangler Lewis and Carey Funeral Home
312 W. Main St
Boonton, NJ 07005
(973) 334-0842
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Dangler Lewis and Carey Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved