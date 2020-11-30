Angelene Veronica "Chilli" Lasalandra
Boonton - Angelene Veronica "Chilli" Lasalandra, 90, of Boonton, passed away on November 29, 2020 at Boonton Care Center in Boonton Township. Angelene was born and raised in Rockaway prior to settling in Boonton.
Angelene was employed by Aircraft Radio in Boonton as a wiring technician. She was a great advocate for the Boonton Bears semi-pro football team, but her greatest devotion was taking care of her family.
Visitation will be held on Friday, December 4, 2020 from 3-6 PM at the Dangler Lewis and Carey Funeral Home, 312 West Main Street, Boonton, NJ. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at 10:30 AM at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, 910 Birch Street, Boonton, NJ 07005. Interment will follow immediately at St. Mary's Cemetery, Wootton St., Boonton, NJ 07005.
Angelene is survived by her beloved husband of 68 years John A Lasalandra; her loving children Linda Makowski and John Lasalandra (Elaine); her cherished grandchild Edward Makowski (Marina) and great grandchildren Izabella and Francesca Makowski.
Letters of condolence may be posted at danglerlewisandcareyfuneralhome.com
. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in Angelene's name to the Boonton Kiwanis First Aid Squad, PO Box 16, Boonton, NJ 07005.
During the COVID 19 pandemic, all persons entering the Funeral Home and Church will be required to wear a face mask or face covering throughout their stay. Likewise, all social distancing rules must be adhered to. Gathering in groups should not happen. A continued flow throughout the facility will aid in keeping us all safe, with everyone having an opportunity to pay their respects.