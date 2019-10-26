|
|
Angelina "Angie" Guerra (nee: Togno)
Netcong - Angelina "Angie" Guerra (nee: Togno) of Netcong passed away Friday, October 25, 2019 surrounded by her son John and daughter-in-law and caregiver, Dawn.
She was 88.
Born in Netcong, she was a lifelong resident.
Before her retirement, Angie was a Union Representative with Dover Handbag in Netcong.
A parishioner of St. Michael's RC Church in Netcong, she was a member of the Netcong Seniors Citizens. She enjoyed casino trips and traveling the country.
Beloved wife for 60 years of the late John J. Guerra (2011). Devoted mother of John Guerra and his wife Dawn. Dear sister of the late Thomas Togno, Concetta Bartek, Rose Petty, Teresa Smith, Viola Romano, Marie Ritzer and Carolyn Trattino. Cherished daughter of the late Angelo and the late Anastasia (nee: Ciraffo) Togno.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Angie's Life Celebration on Monday, October 28 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the Leber-Lakeside Funeral Home, 150 Landing Road, Landing.
A Funeral Mass will be offered on Tuesday, October 29 at 10:00 AM at St. Michael's RC Church, Netcong.
Angie will be laid to rest following the mass with her late husband John in the Stanhope Union Cemetery, Mt. Olive Township.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in her memory may be made to the Netcong-Stanhope Seniors, 25 Maple Avenue, Netcong, NJ 07857.
For further information and to share a memory please visit www.leberlakeside.com.
Published in Daily Record from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019