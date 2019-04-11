Services
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Melson's Funeral Home, Bethany Chapel
Ocean View, DE
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Ann's Catholic Church
691 Garfield Pkwy
Bethany Beach, DE
Angeline Agnes Maccarone Suozzi Obituary
Angeline Agnes Maccarone Suozzi

Bethany Beach, DE - Angeline Agnes Maccarone Suozzi, a long-time resident of Bethany Beach, Delaware and former resident of Convent Station, NJ, passed away peacefully on April 8, 2019 in Windsor Heights Assisted Living and Memory Care, Beachwood, Ohio.

Angie was predeceased by her husband, Joe. She is survived by her five daughters: Patricia Suozzi (Robert Kenny), Donna Tanguay (Michael), Gina Suozzi, Veronica Suozzi (Gregory Auberry), Paula Suozzi (Jonathan West); her nine grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and friends.

Visitation will be held on Monday, April 15 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Melson's Funeral Home, Bethany Chapel, West Ave. Ocean View, Delaware. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, April 16 at 10 a.m. at St. Ann's Catholic Church, 691 Garfield Pkwy, Bethany Beach, Delaware.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Angie's memory to the Notre Dame University of Maryland Trailblazer Scholars Program Fund for first generation college students: online at https://www.ndm.edu/alums/giving or via USPS: Office of Institutional Advancement, Notre Dame of Maryland University, 4701 North Charles Street, Baltimore, MD 21210 (please designate Trailblazer Scholars Program Fund). Memorial donations can also be made to the Delaware CHEER Meals on Wheels: online at https://www.cheerde.com/meals-wheels.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.melsonfuneralservices.com.
Published in Daily Record on Apr. 11, 2019
