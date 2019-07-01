|
|
Angelo Christopher Toto
Boonton - Angelo Christopher Toto, 50, of Boonton passed away suddenly on June 28, 2019, at his home. Angelo was born in Newark and raised in Boonton.
Angelo was a Certified Public Accountant and worked for the United States Postal Service as an Accounting Auditor in Washington, DC.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 2, 2019, from 4-8 PM at Dangler, Lewis, and Carey Funeral Home, 312 West Main Street, Boonton, NJ 07005. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at 10:00 AM at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, 910 Birch Street, Boonton, NJ 07005. Entombment will follow immediately at Gate of Heaven Mausoleum, 225 Ridgedale Avenue, East Hanover, NJ 07936. Letters of condolence may be posted at danglerlewisandcareyfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Angelo's name to The /, Founders Affiliate, PO Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241-7005.
Angelo was predeceased by his father, Paolo Toto and his grandparents, Antoinette and Angelo Toto and Carmina and Biase Vacca. He is survived by his beloved mother Maria (Vacca) Toto; his loving children Paolo Toto and Kayce Silva; his caring brother and sister-in-law Anthony and Heather Toto; and his cherished nephew and niece, Michael and Isla.
Published in Daily Record on July 1, 2019