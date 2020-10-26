Angelo Sortino



Hackettstown - Angelo Sortino, of Hackettstown, passed away peacefully at the Karen Ann Quinlan Home for Hospice in Fredon Twp. on October 25, 2020 at the age of 91.



Angelo was a 1947 graduate of Netcong High School. In 1956, he earned his B.S. degree from Rider College and was elected to Who's Who in American Universities and Colleges. Mr. Sortino served in the U.S.M.C. Reserve and served as a U.S. Army Sergeant at Eniwetok Atoll in the Marshall Islands during America's first thermo nuclear experiment in the spring of 1951. Angelo studied and pursued a career as an actor in Hollywood and later studied with Stella Adler and Paula and Lee Strasberg of the famed Actors Studio in New York City. He appeared in summer stock, off-Broadway, Broadway and television. He was an avid photographer and earned a diploma from New York Institute of Photography. He was a contract writer for Prudential Insurance in Los Angeles, Marketing Research Analyst for Progressive Grocer Magazine, Financial Specialist for Young and Rubicam Advertising and finally as a Disability Analyst for the state of New York before his retirement in 1994. Angelo was a devoted New York Yankee fan. His hobbies included collecting and restoring vintage watches.



Angelo was preceded in death by his parents, Carmine and Antoinnette Sortino, his brother, Alfred Sortino, his brother-in-law, Harold Force, and his nephew, Chris Force. He is survived by his brother Charles Sortino and his wife, Beryl, his sister, Grace Force, his sister, Francis Ferrigno and his brother, William Sortino.



Angelo will also be missed by his many nieces and nephews, their spouses, and children.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Karen Ann Quinlan Home for Hospice, 99 Sparta Ave., Newton, NJ 07860.



Services were private and under the direction of the Morgan Funeral Home in Netcong.









