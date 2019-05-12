|
Anibal J. Marulanda
Rockledge, FL - Anibal J. Marulanda, fondly known as Dr. Marulanda, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 3rd, 2019 at his home. He was 85.
Born and raised in Aguadas, Colombia, Anibal came to the United States in the early 1960s to further his medical career. He worked for several hospitals in the Tri-State area serving as an anesthesiologist. He most recently worked for St. Clares Hospital, primarily at the Denville Campus but in Dover as well. Anibal spent over 40 years serving the hospital before retiring.
He was predeceased by his beloved wife, Barbara who passed away in 2004.
Survivors include his daughter: Lisa Delli Santi and her husband, Michael; his son, Richard and his wife, Blythe; his sisters: Helvia and Elisa; and his grandchildren: Dustin, Brandon, Logan, and Cayden.
In Lieu of flowers, please make donations in his memory to the Weusthoff Hospice. 8060 Spyglass Hill Road, Viera, Florida 32940. Arrangements are private under the direction of the Par-Troy Funeral Home. (973) 887-3235 or visit www.partroyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Daily Record on May 12, 2019