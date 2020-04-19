|
|
Anita Carroll
Anita Carroll, (Drake), passed away peacefully on April 17, 2020 at Boonton Care Center at the age of 95.
Born in Hanover Township, Anita was raised in Morris Plains, NJ.
She is predeceased by her loving husband, Robert (2016), her sister, Mary Barlow, and her brother, John Drake.
Anita is survived by her devoted daughters, Nancy Shay and her husband, Michael, of Morris Plains, and Linda Berry and her husband, Stephen, of Morris Plains. She is also survived by her cherished grandchildren, Christopher Shay, and his wife, Lisa, of Morris Plains, Amy Connelly and her husband, Justin, of Morris Plains, Matthew Berry and his wife, Nicole, of Lebanon, Michelle Amaducci and her husband, Anthony, of Roxbury, as well as her adored great-grandchildren, Tyler and Shelby Shay, Samantha Connelly, Sebastian Berry, and Isabella Amaducci.
The family would like to thank the staff at Boonton Care & Hospice for the loving care they gave Anita at this time.
A Celebration of Anita's life will be held at a future date. Arrangements are under the care of Dangler Funeral Home, Morris Plains.
Published in Daily Record from Apr. 19 to Apr. 20, 2020