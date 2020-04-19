Services
Dangler Funeral Home, Inc.
600 Speedwell Avenue
Morris Plains, NJ 07950
973-539-3300
Resources
More Obituaries for Anita Carroll
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anita Carroll

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anita Carroll Obituary
Anita Carroll

Anita Carroll, (Drake), passed away peacefully on April 17, 2020 at Boonton Care Center at the age of 95.

Born in Hanover Township, Anita was raised in Morris Plains, NJ.

She is predeceased by her loving husband, Robert (2016), her sister, Mary Barlow, and her brother, John Drake.

Anita is survived by her devoted daughters, Nancy Shay and her husband, Michael, of Morris Plains, and Linda Berry and her husband, Stephen, of Morris Plains. She is also survived by her cherished grandchildren, Christopher Shay, and his wife, Lisa, of Morris Plains, Amy Connelly and her husband, Justin, of Morris Plains, Matthew Berry and his wife, Nicole, of Lebanon, Michelle Amaducci and her husband, Anthony, of Roxbury, as well as her adored great-grandchildren, Tyler and Shelby Shay, Samantha Connelly, Sebastian Berry, and Isabella Amaducci.

The family would like to thank the staff at Boonton Care & Hospice for the loving care they gave Anita at this time.

A Celebration of Anita's life will be held at a future date. Arrangements are under the care of Dangler Funeral Home, Morris Plains.
Published in Daily Record from Apr. 19 to Apr. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anita's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -