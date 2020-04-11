|
Anita Nurge
East Hanover - Anita (Arnold) Nurge 80 of East Hanover died peacefully on Good Friday, April 10, 2020. Born in Orange, she resided in Livingston before moving to East Hanover 57 years ago. A graduate of Livingston High School, Anita was employed as an Executive Secretary for the Chubb Insurance Co. in Bridgewater for 20 years prior to her retirement in 2000. She is a parishioner of St. Ann RC Church in Parsippany and a former member of the Suburbanite Social Club in East Hanover. Anita is survived by devoted husband of 60 years, William Nurge, by two sons, William Nurge and wife, Natalia and Donald Nurge and wife, Lori all of Sun Valley, Idaho, by a daughter, Dana Nurge and husband, Brian Cluggish of San Diego, CA by three grandchildren, Landon and Jenna Nurge and Jasper Cluggish and by a sister in law, Joyce Arnold of Budd Lake. She is predeceased by a brother, Albert Arnold. Private funeral services are being conducted under direction of Hancliffe Home for Funerals in East Hanover with entombment at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. A Memorial Mass will be held at a future date. Memorial donations to the Multiple Sclerosis Foundation, 6250 N. Andrerws Ave., Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33309. hancliffehomeforfunerals.com
Published in Daily Record from Apr. 11 to Apr. 13, 2020