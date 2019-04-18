Services
Louis Suburban Chapel
13-01 Broadway
Fair Lawn, NJ 07410
(201) 791-0015
Resources
White Meadow Lake - Anita Spivak, longtime resident of White Meadow Lake, died peacefully and on her own terms, Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at the age of 83. She is survived by her loving husband, Alan; her children, Elaine, David, Eric and Carolyn; nine grandchildren; her brothers Jay and Fred, and many nieces and nephews.

Anita grew up in Paterson and was a graduate of George Washington University. She was a former employee of the County of Morris and active member of her community.

Services will be held at White Meadow Temple, Thursday morning at 11 am.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to Operation Smile. Arrangements by Louis Suburban Chapel, Fair Lawn, NJ.
Published in Daily Record on Apr. 18, 2019
