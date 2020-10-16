Anita Targan
Providence, RI - Anita Targan, 91, of Providence, RI, formerly of Morristown, NJ, peacefully passed away September 12, 2020 in Brockton, MA.
Born in New York City, Anita lived in Morristown, NJ, for over 60 years before she moved to Providence, RI where she has resided for the past three years.
Anita graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree from Wagner College in 1949 and went on to receive two Master of Arts degrees - one from New York University and one from Columbia University.
Before her retirement in 2017, Anita was an Independent Educational Consultant for 37 years at her company, Anita Targan Associates (ATA) in Morristown.
Anita was previously a member of Temple B'Nai Or in Morristown and was a member of Independent Educational Consultants Association (I.E.C.A.).
Anita won a Lifetime Achievement Award for her accomplishments in her industry; she was a pioneer in her field and was internationally known and respected for her work and success.
Anita is survived by her devoted and loving children, Richard Targan and his wife, Patricia, of Denville, NJ and David Targan and his partner, Sylvia, of Barrington, RI.
Anita is predeceased by her beloved husband, Albert Targan (1981) and her cherished son, Jon Targan (2008).
A Graveside Service, for immediate family due to COVID restrictions, was held Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at Beth Israel Cemetery in Cedar Knolls, NJ. For those who were unable to attend, the service can be replayed by going to this link: https://us02web.zoom.us/rec/share/iuhiHNVNkAeIRZ6nti5Kp-LumloY1EiMbFKmqCADR3E-G081pTWEjFx_Nsg7VlA.dlU6WE8L_4e1qXAV
Passcode: .y$=$u41
Arrangements were under the care of Dangler Funeral Home, Morris Plains. www.danglerfuneralhomes.com