Anita "Marjorie" White
Whippany - Anita "Marjorie" White passed away on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at her home. She was 83.
She was born and raised in the Vailsburg section of Newark. Anita moved to Whippany in 1969.
Anita graduated from St. Elizabeth College in Convent Station with a degree in education.
She was a teacher for St. Rose of Lima School in East Hanover before retiring in 1997.
Anita was an active member of Our Lady of Mercy Church in Whippany.
She is pre-deceased by her late daughter Cynthia Dawn White who passed away on 4/18/2005.
Survivors include her loving husband, Henry J. "Hank"; her son: Greg J. of Whippany; and her two granddaughters.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Liturgy of Christian Burial to be offered 10:00am Monday May 20, 2019 at Our Lady of Mercy Chapel 9 Whippany Road, Whippany. Interment: Gate of Heaven Cemetery, East Hanover. Visitation will be on Sunday from 2:00pm - 5:00pm at the Par-Troy Funeral Home 95 Parsippany Road, Parsippany (973) 887-3235 or visit us at www.partroyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Daily Record on May 17, 2019