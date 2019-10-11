Services
Dangler Funeral Home, Inc.
600 Speedwell Avenue
Morris Plains, NJ 07950
973-539-3300
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Anita Wolfe Obituary
Anita Wolfe

Wayne - Anita Wolfe, 90, of Wayne, NJ passed away on September 21, 2019.

Born in New York City, Anita resided in Edgewater before moving to Wayne 4 years ago.

Anita earned a B.A. degree from William Paterson University and her Masters degree from Montclair State. She worked as a Speech Therapist for Headstart for 20 years before she retired in 1994.

Anita is survived by her devoted sons, Wade Wolfe (Nina), of Morris Plains, and Todd Wolfe (Anne), of Beverly, MA. She is also survived by her beloved sister, Elaine Pinerola, of Bowling Green, KY; and her cherished grandchildren, Ryan and Serena Wolfe, Rachel and Scott Porter, Sarah Wolfe, Jeremy and Cori Wolfe, and Matthew Wolfe; as well as her adored great-grandchildren, Oliver, Liliana, Sienna, Ryleigh, and Camden.

Family and friends are welcome to gather on Saturday, October 19, 2019 from 1-3pm at Dangler Funeral Home, 600 Speedwell Avenue, Morris Plains.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly request donations in memory of Anita may be made to: Ennoble Care Hospice (https://ennoblecare.com/hospice-care/).
Published in Daily Record from Oct. 11 to Oct. 12, 2019
