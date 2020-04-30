|
|
Ann Cheevers Kolb
Ann Kolb died on April 3 in Manhattan at the age of 78, a victim of Covid-19. Her husband of 56 years, Daniel F. Kolb, was with her when she died.
Ann was born in New York City in 1941 to Dr. Owen and Mary Cheevers, grew up in Yonkers, N.Y. with her five brothers and sisters and attended the Fordham University School of Education, participating successfully for the school on the national debate team circuit, including a national television appearance in which she was featured as a young female debater with exceptional ability.
Ann and her husband met debating against each other in college and married in 1963. They had two children in the late 60's and moved initially to Manhattan where Ann's husband joined the law firm of Davis Polk & Wardwell. They then moved to Morris Township in 1970.
Only a little more than three years later, in 1974, as a reflection of her standout talent, Ann was thrust into the Morristown area spotlight as the President of the Morris School District Board of Education. She took the post at a time when the School District was under an order to racially integrate the schools of Morristown and Morris Township, a directive that was pitting many of the citizens of the two communities against each other, with the nine person Board of Education sharply divided between members from the two communities. As both a new member and the newly elected President of the Board, Ann led the Board through several very difficult years as the the community went through the tumultuous integration process. With Ann casting several decisive votes, the Board emerged with a solution that accomplished the successful merger of the schools and left the community with what proved to be a successful school system design that, as recently publicized, has been maintained down to the present.
While addressing the multiple overall problems posed for the schools by the integration order, Ann stepped up as Board President to deal firmly with a riot in the High School that put Morristown in the national news. She spoke skillfully to the national and local media on behalf of the Board and the two communities. She pledged that there would be both fairness and order in the schools. To achieve that result, among other crucial steps, she brought the contesting factions together in the High School auditorium to share their grievances through a highly charged, hours-long, late into the evening meeting. By giving everyone a chance to speak, her approach relieved the community tensions and contributed to a successful merger of the schools. She took a firm stand throughout, notwithstanding physical threats and hate literature sent to her home and the need at times for protection by the police to assure her safety. Her leadership contributed significantly to bringing peace in the communities, both achieving integration and preserving property values that were threatened by the controversy itself.
Not yet satisfied, Ann followed those achievements by leading the Board through two referendums to secure badly needed funding to renovate and modernize the High School Building for the benefit of generations to come.
After those contributions to this community, Ann and her family moved to Washington, DC where, in the 1980's, she spent eight exciting years interacting with senior government officials, leaders of the business and legal communities, ambassadors and their spouses. She became a key member of an organization known as Capital Speakers, with its goal the discussion of ideas and promotion of the view that women's voices should be heard. Among other community roles, she managed the annual tour of Embassies. All the while, Ann was making a significant contribution to an important family spirit among those in and associated with the Washington office of her husband's law firm.
Then, in the 1990's, Ann returned to the New York Area where she and her husband have lived together on the Upper East Side of Manhattan for the last thirty years. Also in the 90's, she opened Ann Kolb Gallery on Main Street in East Hampton, where her beauty, sparkling personality and the quality and variety of the items she sold brought a much admired magic to that community.
After she retired from her gallery, Ann turned her attention and commitment to one more important undertaking. As four still young children will gladly tell you, she was the best grandma ever.
Through her years, family was always most important for Ann but she also managed to make very significant contributions to every community she was in, including especially her contributions in the 1970's in the Morristown area.
Ann is survived by her husband, children Daniel C. Kolb and Suzanne M. Kolb, daughter-in-law Heather Ogilvie Kolb, grandchildren Danny, Matthew, Katie and Robbie and three of her siblings, Mary Wittekindt, Owen Cheevers and Theresa Jablonski. Ann was buried in a private family service. Future plans to celebrate Ann's life will be shared when it is safe for all.
