Ann D. Nafey
Ann D. Nafey died peacefully with her family by her side on Tuesday, December 10, 2019. She was 91. Born in Cedar Knolls, NJ where she lived her entire life. She was a graduate of Morristown High School, Class of 1946. She was a data processor for Bell Labs in Whippany for over 22 years, retiring in 1989.
Ann was predeceased by her husband, Frank Kenneth Sr, of 62 years. She is survived by her children; Frank Kenneth Nafey, Jr. and his wife, Carol of Cedar Knolls, NJ; Gary W. Nafey and wife, Kirstie of Bridgewater, NJ and Lynn A. Nafey and husband, Mark D'Antonio of Stow, MA. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Karyn, Glenn, Laura, Joel and Garrett; hergreat-grandchildren, Shea, Greer, Geoffrey, Declan, Ella, Dylan, Emma, Abigail, Hannah and Robert. A visitation will be held at the Doyle Funeral Home, 106 Maple Ave, Morristown, NJ on Sunday, December 15th from 2:00 to 4:00 PM with a service at 3:30 PM. A private family burial will be held at RestlandMemorial Park, East Hanover, NJ at a later date.
Published in Daily Record from Dec. 13 to Dec. 14, 2019