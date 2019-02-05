|
Ann E. (McLevedge) Kunzweiler
Rockaway Twp. - Ann E. Kunzweiler (McLevedge) passed away on February 2, 2019, at the age of 83.
Ann is survived by her husband John P. Kunzweiler of Rockaway Twp., NJ. She is also survived by her children Jo-Ann (Casey) Simon, Stephen (Jane), Lisa (Brian) Hart, Laura (Bob) Howe and Patrice (Carl) Flatau. She is also survived by her 15 grandchildren and her great grandson. Her siblings Joan Brown, Clair (Joey) Mazalewski, Ruth ( Ronnie) Kiesche and Stephanie (Richard) Lonsdale also survive her.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday February 6, 2019, from 2:00 - 4:00PM and From 7:00 - 9:00PM at Norman Dean Home for Services 16 Righter Ave Denville, NJ 07834 www.normandean.com. Funeral services will begin on Thursday at 9:00AM at the funeral home and then going to St. Cecilia's Church in Rockaway for a 10:00AM Liturgy of Christian Burial Mass. Interment will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in East Hanover, NJ.
Memorial Donations can be made in her memory to: Lifenet 171 Clifton Ave Newark, NJ 07104 lifeneteducation.org or to: Several Sources Shelters P.O. Box 157 Ramsey, NJ 07446 severalsources.org.
Published in Daily Record on Feb. 5, 2019