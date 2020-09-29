Ann Elizabeth Rainer



Ann Elizabeth Rainer left this life on 28 September 2020 to be with her Lord, Jesus Christ. She was 63 years old. Ann was predeceased by her mother and father, Angela H. Rainer and Dr. William C. Rainer, Sr. Ann is survived by her siblings William C. Rainer, Jr., Ellen M. Rainer (Jack, deceased), Madeline L. McMullen (Don), Valerie H. Rainer, and Joseph T. Rainer, as well as dozens of beloved aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.



Ann had a strong Christian faith and was a follower of the Way in all aspects of her life. Inspired by a year abroad during college in Salzburg, Austria, one of Ann's first jobs was translating German. Ann spent the majority of her career — thirty years — in the financial services industry. She loved gardening and had a green thumb like her mother. Ann loved to watch hummingbirds in her flower gardens. Ann also enjoyed hiking and stargazing. Ann was an excellent cook and was famous for her tasty, signature dishes, like savory mashed potatoes with the freshest of ingredients, and eggplant Provencal. Ann had a hilarious sense of humor and a repertoire of comic voices she entertained us with. Ann had incredible internal strength of character, moral courage, and conviction — Ann had chutzpah.



The committal service for Ann will be small and private. However, a celebration of Ann's life will be held at a future date when it's safe for everyone to travel and gather together. In lieu of flowers, we ask that you instead send donations in memory of Ann to her beloved church:



New Providence Presbyterian Church



1307 Springfield Ave.



New Providence, NJ 07963









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store