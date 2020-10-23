Ann Glesnes

Ann GlesnesAnn Glesnes, age 88, passed away on Sunday October 18, 2020, with her son, William and his partner Anne, at her side. Ann was born September 9, 1932, to Robert and Margaret (Cosgriff) Brunner in Hudson, WI, and was the youngest of five girls. She graduated Hudson High School in 1949. On December 14, 1963, she married Ronald W. Glesnes and they were blessed with a son, William. She and Ronald lived in Rockaway Township, NJ, and following his death, Ann moved to Acton, MA, to be closer to her son.Ann was a devout Catholic, passionate birder, and voracious reader. She enjoyed travel, including trips to Ireland in 1985, Germany and Austria in 1988, the United Kingdom in 2004, the Holy Land and Italy in 2007, and most recently, to Alaska in 2014, where she enjoyed a helicopter ride to the top of Mendenhall Glacier and rode with a dogsled team. She loved her family dearly and cherished her weekly Zoom calls with her extended family. She also adored her toy fox terriers, including her most recent, Katie. She was known for her kind nature and was well loved by those who knew her.Ann is survived by her son, William, and his partner, Anne Travis, of Arlington, MA. Ann was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Ronald, her parents, Robert and Margaret Brunner, and her four sisters Helen, Liz, Dorothy, and Florence.Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, in lieu of a funeral, a celebration of Ann's life is being planned for 2021. She will be interred at Walnut Hill Cemetery, 96 Grove St, Brookline, MA, on Thursday, October 22, at 12:00 pm.In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Ann's name to one of the following — all organizations she donated to and passionately believed in the goals of:Audobon SocietyHeifer InternationalThe Nature ConservancyWorld Wildlife Foundation