Ann Healey Rayder Dlouhy
Ann Healey Rayder Dlouhy passed peacefully, surrounded by the love of her children, on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at the age of 82. Born in East Orange, she grew up in Orange/West Orange, raised her family briefly in Roseland and then in Morris Township where she resided for more than 50 years, and settled in Denville at The Oaks in 2015. Ann is survived by her six children: Donna Millan (Pablo), Kenneth Dlouhy (Karen), Kristen Geany (Robert), Mark Rayder (Laura), Mary Allan (Peter), and Brian Rayder. She is also survived by her grandchildren: Paul, Maria, & Kelly Millan; Tyler & Sarah Dlouhy; John & Matthew Baron; Emma, Daniel, Matthew, & Charlotte Rayder; Julia & Andrew Allan, and her sister, Dolores Kolodjeski . Ann was predeceased by her first husband, John "Jack" E. Rayder, Jr. in 1973, her second husband, Robert W. Dlouhy in 2009, her sister, Theresa (Healey) Doyle, and her parents, Malachy and Anna (Morahan) Healey.
Ann graduated from Saint Elizabeth University with a B.A. in Marketing and Home Economics. Upon graduation, she taught English, and then accepted a professional marketing position at Xerox Corporation where she met Jack Rayder, of Morristown, and fell in love. They married and were blessed with three children, when Jack tragically succumbed to cancer. Ann met her second love, Robert, who also had three young children, at a Catholic widower's group, and the rest was history - the Rayder-Dlouhy Bunch was created! Although Ann had six children, that never stopped her from always being VERY busy with many other pastimes. She was not one to sit still. She grew a successful real estate business working part-time while the children were at school, winning several President's Club awards. She enjoyed playing bridge with her friends, hosting various parties for family and friends, trying new recipes (she was a fabulous cook), frequenting her favorite restaurants with friends, and traveling to her favorite islands and Maine. She was a Eucharistic Minister, religious education teacher, Cub Scout Den Mother, a baseball/swim team/band/XC mom, and served in many volunteer roles at the church at which she was a long-time member, Notre Dame of Mt. Carmel in Cedar Knolls, and was honored to be accepted as a Seton Associate of the Sisters of Charity of Saint Elizabeth in 2013. Of course, she also adored and avidly followed the activities of her 13 grandchildren and loved to play host to them at holidays and family gatherings. She cherished the many invaluable friendships that she made when she moved into The Oaks independent community, not least of those being with her aide and good friend, Ina Harris. She enjoyed the formal dinners with her friends, the weekly bingo and left-right-center competitions, and the many musical events and activities that were hosted there.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at 11 am at St. Catherine of Sienna Parish, Mountain Lakes. Interment to follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, East Hanover. Visiting hours will be held that morning beginning at 8:30 am at the Norman Dean Home For Services, 16 Righter Ave, Denville. Due to the times, we ask that everyone please wear a mask and practice social distancing. Donations in Ann's name may be made to the good work of The Michael J. Fox Foundation
or Saint Elizabeth University by way of www.inmemof.org
.