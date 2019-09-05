Resources
Ann Marie Chappell

Ann Marie Chappell In Memoriam
In Loving Memory

Ann Marie Chappell

Annie, I can't believe it's been a year,

Every time I think of you it brings a tear.

You weren't just my big sister, you were my

best friend.

The love I have for you will never end.

They say that with each passing day my grief

Will get better.

But I still want to talk to you, text you & write

You a letter.

You showed grace

& courage right unto the end,

You will always be my big sister, my hero &

My best friend.

Love,

Kathy
Published in Daily Record on Sept. 5, 2019
