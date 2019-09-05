|
|
In Loving Memory
Ann Marie Chappell
Annie, I can't believe it's been a year,
Every time I think of you it brings a tear.
You weren't just my big sister, you were my
best friend.
The love I have for you will never end.
They say that with each passing day my grief
Will get better.
But I still want to talk to you, text you & write
You a letter.
You showed grace
& courage right unto the end,
You will always be my big sister, my hero &
My best friend.
Love,
Kathy
Published in Daily Record on Sept. 5, 2019