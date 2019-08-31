|
Ann Marie deSombre
Madison - Ann passed away at home Thursday, August 8, 2019, at age 46. Ann was born February 13 , 1973, to Robert and Judy deSombre of Madison, NJ. Ann is survived by her sister Catherine of Houston, TX, two nephews, Vincent & Salvator of Houston, and dear friend George Scripture of Rockaway NJ. A memorial for Ann will be held on Saturday, September 14th at 3:00 PM at the American Legion, 9 Legion Place Denville, NJ. Donations in Ann's name can be made to the charity of your choosing.
Published in Daily Record on Aug. 31, 2019