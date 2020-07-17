Ann Marie Durkin McCue, passed away peacefully at home on April 17, 2020 at the age of 94. Born and raised in Avoca, PA to Martin and Anne Durkin, she was the third of four children and the only girl. Her parents died at a very young age and, after graduating high school, she moved to East Orange and worked for many years at Westinghouse in Newark. After a few years of parking in the same garage as Billy McCue, they dated, fell in love, and began their fairy tale life on Ely Place. After many years in East Orange, the family and Ely Place gang moved west to Morris County, and they settled in Denville, where she remained until her death.
She was a devout Catholic, an incredible mother, a doting grandmother, a proud American, and she embodied the Irish heritage she inherited. She was active within the Irish American community in Essex County, was a past member of the Women of Irish Heritage, the Thomas Kepp VFW Post, and the American Legion Post 390. She was a parishioner of St. Mary's Church in Denville, NJ.
She was pre-deceased by her husband, William "Spanky" McCue, her siblings James, Joseph, and Jack Durkin, and her in-laws, Micky, Betty, and Bobby McCue. She is survived by her three daughters and their spouses, Maureen (Phil Cormier), Michele (Steve Shaffer), and Susan (Rob Goodwin), her ten grandchildren, and four great grandchildren. She is also survived by the remaining members of the original girl gang of Ely Place, Marilyn Conroy, Lois Freeman and Jean Christopher, as well as her Avoca girls, Marie Barnett, Jane Kelly, and Margie Linskey. She leaves many friendships that became family from the East Orange Fire Department, the Irish American organizations of Essex County, and American Legion Post 390.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, July 27th at St. Mary's Church, Denville at 12 noon. Interment to follow at the Denville Cemetery. If you plan to attend, please be mindful of the current situation and wear a mask. While we would love to see everyone who loved our Mom, we would never want anyone to put themselves at risk or feel uncomfortable. If you are unable to join us in person, please be with us via live-stream. A link will be posted on Ann's webpage at www.normandean.com
A traditional Irish repast will be held when it is safe to be together. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Eddie Mal Association, by way of www.inmemof.org
OR c/o Thomas Malkinski, 15 Winding Way, Parsippany, NJ 07054.