|
|
Ann Marie Remillard passed away peacefully in the comfort of her home surrounded by her loving family on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 after a courageous battle with ovarian cancer. She shared 77 years of unconditional love, hard work, and dedication with her family, friends, and students. All services will be private. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date. In lieu of flowers, Memorial Donations are being accepted by way of www.inmemof.org. Please visit www.normandean.com for her complete obituary.
Published in Daily Record from May 22 to May 24, 2020